Mueller prosecutor discusses how to extradite and arrest Donald Trump



















In a multi-prong plan to destroy Donald Trump, should he decide to run for president once again, Democrats are discussing extraditing him from Florida to New York.

Officials in Palm Beach, Fla., are reportedly considering a course of action should former President Trump be indicted by Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance Jr. while he is staying at Mar-a-Lago.

By the way, Vance lets just about every criminal out of jail here in New York, but he has different standards for Republicans.

In addition to this plan, there will be a 9/11 commission to discuss the January 6th riot until the next election day. They will claim it was an insurrection until November 2022.

HOW TO ARREST DONALD TRUMP

According to Politico, law enforcement officials in the town have discussed how to handle possible extradition if Trump is indicted by authorities investigating whether he committed banking and tax fraud.

The news outlet notes Trump’s location would affect potential extradition proceedings, as Florida’s extradition statute gives Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) the ability to intervene and determine whether someone should be surrendered to out-of-state law enforcement.

Hillary’s ally, and Robert Mueller’s most ruthless prosecutor, Andrew Weissman, now a CNN contributor, presented a new conspiracy theory with propagandist Nicole Wallace bolstering the lies.

Watch:

Wallace opened with her ‘cartoonish’ imaginings, “so of course my brain went to a cartoon-like image of DeSantis smuggling blond-headed Donald Trump out of Mar-a-Lago but what does this mean practically speaking?”

Weissman responded in all seriousness. “Well it actually could get quite complicated Nicole, because there is a Florida statute, many states have similar ones that impose a duty on the governor to extradite,” he said, “however, that statute doesn’t require the governor to extradite and it also doesn’t provide that the governor has the ability to investigate the extradition papers, which is a long way to say that if DeSantis wants to and Trump wants to delay this, there might be ways to do that.”

“However, Florida would act at its own peril because one of the things that Florida wants is that it wants to have its own extradition papers adhered to when they are seeking fugitives around the country to be extradited back to Florida for prosecution so if they were to sort of play games with this, other states could retaliate.” Weissman said.

Mueller sees him imprisoned in Florida. “This happens all the time in foreign countries, where essentially you have people who are sort of imprisoned in a country. Here, Donald Trump would be imprisoned in Florida,” he said.

“If he went overseas, if he went to any other state, he would be subject to those laws, and so he would really have to stay in Florida. It certainly would be quite an interesting issue if he were to, for instance — this is way down the road — but if he were to try and run again for president, he would not be inhabiting the White House in that situation because there would be papers seeking his extradition to New York.”

