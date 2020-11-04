300,000 mail ballots not delivered, some in battleground states

A judge ordered a sweep of postal facilities after 300,000 mail ballots were not shown as delivered.

According to the Los Angeles Times, a federal judge ordered U.S. Postal Service inspectors to sweep postal facilities Tuesday in several locations — including in six battleground states — to ensure that any mail-in ballots left behind are immediately sent out for delivery.

This order came as nearly 300,000 ballots had been scanned into the U.S. mail system since Oct. 24 but had not been scanned again to show they had been delivered — including more than 11,000 in Pennsylvania, nearly 16,000 in Florida, and more than 6,000 in Michigan.

Late Tuesday, Judge Emmet G. Sullivan in Washington, D.C., directed the law enforcement arm of the Postal Service to inspect facilities in central Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Detroit, Atlanta, Houston, south Florida, Arizona, and a few other locations by 3 p.m. Eastern.

The US Postal Service failed to meet a deadline set on Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan to sweep facilities in several states for undelivered ballots and immediately send them to election officials, according to reporters.

“There are only one or two Inspectors in any one facility, and thus they do not have the ability to personally scour the entire facility,” USPS said.

Judge Sullivan later ordered USPS to “be prepared to discuss the apparent lack of compliance with the court’s order” at a noon hearing on Wednesday. However, Sullivan allowed the US Postal Service more time to sweep for possible missing ballots in mail processing centers in states including Pennsylvania, Colorado, Michigan, and others.