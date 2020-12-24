Trump tweets: Communist Goals

Communist Goals
Deep State says this tweet is disputed:
Still living in fear of the worldwide laughingstock government?
May you cure your Stockholm Syndrome and soon.
The rest of the world laughs its ass off at a decayed, degraded, doped, distracted, deluded, dumbed down, destroyed society that trembles in fear of fatherless mean girl childless harpies, ancient Fauntelroy fossils who issue imperial edicts while hiding behind their security details and ice cream freezers and soft fruity soy manbun adult children who view speech or dirty looks as violence.
Know God No Fear.
You have a little chip in you of something far greater than this world will ever be.
Now is the time to use it.
I am no one, just a sinner in the flesh which is why I give thanks every day to the Creator of all for saving my frying bacon many times.