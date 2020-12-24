Socialist on ‘Hannity’: “We want to destroy every last one of you” [Yeah, we know]

A Socialist called into Sean Hannity’s radio show this week and spoke with his guest host Rose Unplugged. The caller, who said his name is David, started out saying he is a socialist although he sounded like a communist.

David doesn’t see conservatives winning a presidential election again because he says, “We have the machines and we have the courts and we have the media and the game is over.”

We think they also have the educational system, the healthcare system, entertainment, and much of the government.

He continued, “You had a good run, 200 and some odd years, great. And now it’s over with and there’s nothing that can be done about it. If you have no place to redress, no place to air your grievances, in other words, no court, then there’s nothing left to…just accept it, and move on.”

“And there’s going to be a lot of disappointed people in the next 18 months, but I’m here to say, in the next 18 months, Sean Hannity and others like him will not have a TV show, will not have a radio show, and that’s just all there is to it…”

When he mentioned the machines and the courts, he was referring to all the levers of power. He slipped in, “The ends justify the means.”

Rose asked if he’d be in trouble for pulling the curtain aside and he said, “no, it’s too late for that.”

“We don’t need you anymore. We don’t care. We don’t want to unite with you. We want to destroy every last one of you,” the caller said.

David tried to convince Rose that the Right is just as hateful or full of contempt as the Left. He doesn’t like the Republic and Rose tried to explain freedom is what we are about.

The caller said only the Right will lose their freedom.

When Rose asked what the end game was, David the socialist, actually communist, said, “A massive global reset that people can’t even imagine now. They think that they can. They think they can in their little brain. But they have no idea what’s coming for them. None.”

Rose said she did know what we will face, “It’s a world of oppression,” adding, “and you’re okay with that.” David responded, “I am, and I’ll stand by it.”

“Because you don’t want anybody to have more than you have. You can’t handle that. You want everybody to be as miserable.” Rose said.

“I got mine a long time ago,” he said. “I’ll be fine.”

Rose said, “And to Hell with everyone else, right.”

He concluded, “Absolutely.”

Rose kept asking, “God, was that for real.”

Watch and decide, but we would say most assuredly ‘yes.’

