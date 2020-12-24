DC mayor gives away Christmas Eve to Dr. who stole Christmas

Dr. Fauci is running out of wall space for all of his inane awards.

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) proclaimed that December 24, 2020 — Christmas Eve — will be “Dr. Anthony S. Fauci Day” in honor of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director’s 80th birthday.

That’s disrespectful. Why didn’t she pick Ramadan?

“We are incredibly proud to count Dr. Fauci among the many DC residents who are sacrificing so much to keep our communities healthy and safe,” Bowser said in a statement, sharing a photo of the White House coronavirus task force member accepting her framed copy of her proclamation.

Fauci literally stole Christmas and he’s working on stealing next Christmas too.

He’s a liar. Fauci never vaccinated Santa. Santa doesn’t need a vaccination since he’s a saint:

