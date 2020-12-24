DC mayor gives away Christmas Eve to Dr. who stole Christmas

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) proclaimed that December 24, 2020 — Christmas Eve — will be “Dr. Anthony S. Fauci Day” in honor of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director’s 80th birthday.

That’s disrespectful. Why didn’t she pick Ramadan?

“We are incredibly proud to count Dr. Fauci among the many DC residents who are sacrificing so much to keep our communities healthy and safe,” Bowser said in a statement, sharing a photo of the White House coronavirus task force member accepting her framed copy of her proclamation.

In honor of Dr. Fauci’s 80th birthday tomorrow, I proclaim Thursday, December 24, 2020, “Dr. Anthony S. Fauci Day” in Washington, DC. We are incredibly proud to count Dr. Fauci among the many DC residents who are sacrificing so much to keep our communities healthy and safe. pic.twitter.com/UqvS4sebMf — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) December 23, 2020

Fauci literally stole Christmas and he’s working on stealing next Christmas too.

He’s a liar. Fauci never vaccinated Santa. Santa doesn’t need a vaccination since he’s a saint:

Wishing a very #MerryChristmas to all those who celebrate – thanks to Dr. Fauci’s amazing work on the vaccine, Santa won’t disappoint children this year <3 pic.twitter.com/qNRy22Sm4K — Raziel Abulafia (@AbuRaziel) December 21, 2020