3M – An Evil Corporation, betraying Americans

While hospitals, medical facilities, medical personnel, emergency workers, first responders are in dire need of PPEs, personal protection equipment, 3M is selling the desperately-needed equipment to foreign nations. Why? Because foreign nations pay them cash.

The use of the Defense Production Act might stop 3M from selling masks and PPE to cash-paying foreign governments. It might force them to supply the U.S. federal government and states instead.

Watch as this terrible situation is explained:

President Trump said he hit 3M hard, but it appears to still be going on. They will have to hit them harder.

We hit 3M hard today after seeing what they were doing with their Masks. “P Act” all the way. Big surprise to many in government as to what they were doing – will have a big price to pay! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 3, 2020

This is Mike Roman of Minnesota the CEO OF 3m the company selling Masks needed in the US to Foreign countries hey @3M we are all for helping the world but why take masks in America and sneak them to other countries @mikeroman he send 72 million to China-Shame on you Mike you knew pic.twitter.com/UK5dnMHz65 — Robert Davi (@RobertJohnDavi) April 3, 2020