3M – An Evil Corporation, betraying Americans

By
M. Dowling
-
0
Mike Roman, CEO of 3M

While hospitals, medical facilities, medical personnel, emergency workers, first responders are in dire need of PPEs, personal protection equipment, 3M is selling the desperately-needed equipment to foreign nations. Why? Because foreign nations pay them cash.

The use of the Defense Production Act might stop 3M from selling masks and PPE to cash-paying foreign governments. It might force them to supply the U.S. federal government and states instead.

Watch as this terrible situation is explained:

President Trump said he hit 3M hard, but it appears to still be going on. They will have to hit them harder.

