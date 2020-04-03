Global support for Hydroxychloroquine but it’s still dismissed

Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a former FDA commissioner, said that Hydroxychloroquine is widely used in Italy and if the drug was working, we would see the results in Italy. However, it’s used 53% of the time in Italy and it’s used on desperately ill patients with co-morbidities. Sometimes it is too late or they have too many other illnesses.

When asking more than 6,000 doctors worldwide, including doctors in Italy, they say Hydroxychloroquine with Azithromycin is the best treatment for COVID-19.

Dr. Stephen Smith, founder of the Smith Center for Infectious Diseases and Urban Health, and Dr. William Grace, former chief of medical oncology at St. Vincent’s Hospital find its effectiveness “very impressive.”

We need therapies and we need them fast. Politics has no place in this. The President touted the drug so the media and left-wing voices, including those of doctors, continually dismiss it.

Our unemployment is now at 4.4% with 701,000 new job losses. Over 10 million people have filed for unemployment. This is unsustainable.

The MSM should hope this treatment works instead of insulting anyone who says it does.

THE LATEST ON THE VIRUS

China admitted their numbers are inaccurate by announcing yesterday that they will start counting the afflicted who have presymptomatic and asymptomatic coronavirus.

Scott Gottlieb is a left-wing doctor but he is a good doctor. He is on top of the pandemic so we are posting his graphs.

New York and Louisiana case growth:

Tests conducted as a percentage of the population:

New York leads nation at testing. pic.twitter.com/a8aWsl0xvz — Scott Gottlieb, MD (@ScottGottliebMD) April 2, 2020

Louisiana showing accelerating growth in #COVID19 cases, driven by epidemic spread in New Orleans. pic.twitter.com/hjiV7OwwGD — Scott Gottlieb, MD (@ScottGottliebMD) April 2, 2020

Growth in total confirmed #COVID19 cases as a percent of total population by country: U.S. versus Spain and Italy. (Indexed to days since the first 100 cases were confirmed in each country). U.S. is still early, but on slower relative trajectory when compared to Italy and Spain. pic.twitter.com/KBCxGN2apq — Scott Gottlieb, MD (@ScottGottliebMD) April 2, 2020

The virus that causes #COVID19 wins with respect to transmission. “Seroconversion occurred after 7 days in 50% of patients (14 days in all), but was not followed by a rapid decline in viral load.” We don’t know if it transmits well at the point, but that it could is more bad news https://t.co/OsPX6zEG2Y — Luciana Borio, MD (@llborio) April 2, 2020