NY Times-WaPo expert says Wuhan Virus could have leaked from the China lab

Earlier this year, Professor Richard H. Ebright, the laboratory director at the Waksman Institute of Microbiology and a professor of chemistry and chemical biology at Rutgers University, has gone on the record to say that the coronavirus is not a genetically-engineered disease. However, he does believe it could have leaked from the lab.

“Absolutely nothing about the genome sequence of the virus suggests that the virus was engineered in a lab,” Ebright told The Street. “The genome sequence of the virus indicates that its progenitor was the bat coronavirus RaTG13 or a closely related bat coronavirus.”

The NY Times and the Washington Post have both praised Professor Ebright as an expert.

BUT IT MIGHT HAVE LEAKED FROM THAT LAB

Richard H. Ebright, a professor of chemical biology at Rutgers University, told the Daily Caller News Foundation on Thursday that there is a real possibility that the virus entered the human population due to a laboratory accident.

When asked specifically if he believes the virus could have leaked from Shi’s lab in Wuhan, Ebright said, “Yes.”

“A denial is not a refutation,” Ebright said. “Especially not a denial based on ‘nature punishing the human race for keeping uncivilized living habits.’”

Ebright says the possibility of a lab accident “cannot–and should not–be dismissed.”

Ebright, the Rutgers University molecular biologist, told Beijing-based news outlet Caixin Global in February that while there is “no basis to suspect the virus was engineered,” the available data indicates that the virus’s introduction into human populations could be attributed to either natural causes or to a laboratory mishap.

He rejects the idea of it as a bioweapon.

DENIALS FROM LAB’S TOP VIROLOGIST

China’s top virologist on bat-borne viruses, Shi Zhengli, has sworn on her life that the virus did not leak from her Wuhan lab, saying that its spread was “nature punishing the human race for keeping uncivilized living habits.”

She reviewed her records and procedures and “furiously denies it leaked from her lab,” the DCNF reports.

TOM COTTON IS RIGHT

Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas told the DCNF on Wednesday we should question if it originated from labs in Wuhan that were studying coronaviruses.

“The reason I have raised these questions from the very beginning is because of China’s statements and their actions,” Cotton told the DCNF. “After concealing the virus for many weeks in December and then minimizing its severity for most of January, they then peddle an origin story about the food market in Wuhan.”

“Given their dishonesty and the proximity of these labs, which we know were working with coronaviruses, it is only reasonable and responsible for us to ask the question and demand the answers.”

REPORT FROM FEBRUARY

According to a report in February from the Australian news service, “Scientists from South China University of Technology in Guangzhou wrote and published a paper speculating that a center for disease control near a Wuhan seafood market may be ground zero for the virus.”

The researchers were speculating at the time, but they wrote that bats are used in the research lab “within 280 metres of the Huanan Seafood Market.”

The researchers wrote: “According to municipal reports and the testimonies of 31 residents and 28 visitors, the bat was never a food source in the city, and no bat was traded in the market.”

’60 Minutes’ in Australia did a segment on it that was never aired in the United States.

Shouldn’t someone be checking this out?