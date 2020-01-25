4 Democrat Impeachment Managers Voted AGAINST aid to Ukraine

The ‘forever impeachment’ is a farce and reflects very badly on Democrats. It is terrible for the country and very dishonest. The Democrat leadership is damaging the Constitution. Impeachment was never meant to be used as a partisan political tool.

As the Democrat leadership damages the Constitution, they quote Alexander Hamilton and George Washington out of context. These are the same people who want to tear down Washington’s statues throughout the country and remove his name from buildings.

To demonstrate how absurd the impeachment is, look no further than the impeachment managers selected by the Democrats.

Not only did President Obama refuse to give Ukraine military aid, but four of the impeachment managers voted against giving them aid. Yet, Democrats are trying to say the President broke America’s promise to protect Ukraine from Russia by temporarily holding the aid back.

Joni Ernst (R-IA), pointed that hypocrisy out on Thursday.

“The Democratic House Managers’ hypocrisy is on full display,” Ernst wrote on Twitter on Thursday evening, after Day 3 of Trump’s Senate impeachment trial. “They’ve spent most of their time lecturing the Senate on aid to Ukraine, yet four of them voted AGAINST legislation that provided the very same aid they’re lecturing us on.”

The Iowa Republican said Rep. Jerrold Nadler, who is an impeachment manager, along with House Democratic Reps. Zoe Lofgren of California, Sylvia Garcia of Texas and Hakeem Jeffries of New York, all who either opposed or didn’t vote for national defense bills that included lethal aid to Ukraine.

WHAT OBAMA DID WHEN PUTIN TOOK CRIMEA

“What I find very interesting now is that the House Managers are very, very centered on the fact that Russia was invading Ukraine. And military funding to Ukraine,” she said on Thursday, reminding reporters that Crimea was invaded in 2014 during the Obama administration.

Ernst told reporters the Obama administration reacted to the invasion by “sending blankets.” [That is true.]

Instead of impeaching the President, let’s impeach some Democrats and the media.