Disgusting! Jerrold Nadler calls the President a “dictator”

Democrat Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-NY), the House Judiciary Committee Chair and an impeachment manager, called the President a “dictator” when he finished his remarks after the opening today, the last day of the Democrat presentation.

Literally, everything he said was a lie. Nadler is a hate-filled man. He and his cohorts are radical leftists. They are dangerous and care nothing about the rule of law. Speaker Pelosi has always been a radical socialist who pushed San Francisco and the House further and further left over the decades.

“He is a dictator,” Nadler railed Friday night, claiming Trump wants to be “all-powerful” and not respect Congress. “This must not stand. And that is why — another reason — he must be removed from office.”

The President never said he could do anything he wants and has done nothing to make people think he is a dictator. They just don’t like what he is doing. This is strictly a partisan impeachment. We have politicians and media who seek to rule us. It’s not the President who is attempting a dictatorship, it is the Democrats. Everything they do is about power and keeping the President from doing what every president has freely done.

House Impeachment Manager Jerry Nadler to the 63 million Americans who voted for President @realDonaldTrump: "He is a dictator. He must be removed from office." pic.twitter.com/O8a36m6GOu — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) January 24, 2020

The President’s attorneys plan to attack the lies by the Democrats beginning Saturday. One of the attorneys, Jay Sekulow, said, “We’re going to make the case for the President, why the President was totally within his constitutional rights.”

Saturday’s session will begin at 10 am and run for several hours.

A source on the President’s legal team told Fox News that the sessions will likely last 2 to 3 hours and will be an “overview of coming attractions” with the “bulk” presentation coming on Monday. That’s when they will get into the “nitty-gritty.”

They will address the Biden’s since the Democrats made the Bidens part of the case.

