Trump’s first National Security Advisor, General Mike Flynn strongly advised the president to declare the Muslim Brotherhood a Foreign Terrorism Organization; the president was inclined to agree. This was at the very beginning of the Trump presidency. The two men agreed on a host of other things necessary to make America Great Again.

Suddenly, Flynn found himself in trouble with the FBI. It started with Acting AG Sally Yates warning the White House that Flynn could be a target of Russian blackmailers. He had to resign for concealing from VP Pence a discussion he had had with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak during which he mentioned sanctions, though the convo with Kislyak was perfectly normal practice for a new administration.

(You may remember that the president later fired Sally Yates for refusing to enforce his first Travel Ban executive order. Her betrayal was applauded by Mueller bulldog Andrew Weissmann, among other deep-staters.)

Next, he was caught in a perjury trap by the FBI after being told he didn’t need an attorney present at an interview. Since then, he’s bankrupted himself to stay out of jail.

An ambitious strategy

Flynn’s life was ruined. But we’ve since learned the Democrats have a had more expansive plan than getting rid of him. A likely part of the plan was H.R. McMaster, his replacement as National Security Advisor. McMaster set about removing every last conservative in the National Security Council (NSC), an act consistent with his oft-repeated insistence on using the term “radical Islamic terrorism,” rather than “radical Islam,” a practice he shares with Hillary Clinton. Trump made it a practice to use “radical Islam.”

McMaster’s purge of the NSC, combined with numerous Obama holdovers there from the git-go leaves the Council a disloyal rats’ nest today.

Just yesterday, Devin Nunes, ranking member of the House Intel Committee told Tucker Carlson that the NSC was rife with wrong-headed Obama holdovers and they should be cleaned out of the Council and employed in “a used building somewhere on the other side of the Potomac. Just get ’em out of there.”

Nunes reserved particular scorn for Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who, he said, should go work for Ukraine. You may recall that Vindman was a witness against Trump in the House Impeachment Inquiry. But the Ukraine-born Vindman was much more than that, according to an expose by Real Clear Investigations: he was a member of a cabal rooted in the White House that was dedicated to removing President Trump from office.

The cabal came to light, writes Paul Sperry, when two Obama holdovers were overheard in the WH bad-mouthing the president and discussing how they might remove him. The first was a CIA analyst detailed to the WH, Eric Ciaramella—none other than the suspected Whistleblower. The other was Sean Misko, also a CIA alumnus. Their job involved “foreign policy and national security issues.”:

“‘They were popping off about how they were going to remove Trump from office. No joke,’ said one ex-colleague, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive matters. “After Flynn briefed [the staff] about what ‘America first’ foreign policy means, Ciaramella turned to Misko and commented, ‘We need to take him out,’” the staffer recalled. “And Misko replied, ‘Yeah, we need to do everything we can to take out the president.’” ~ ‘We can’t let him enact this foreign policy.’”

In mid-2017 Ciaramella returned to the CIA and Misko left to work on Schiff’s impeachment team.

Significantly, their former WH colleagues said the president’s July 25th phone call to Ukraine “provided the pretext they and their Democratic allies had been looking for.”

Another conspirator Ciaramella brought into the White House for meetings, according to a second Real Clear Investigations report, was Alexandra Chalupa; she was a Ukrainian-American Hillary Clinton supporter, who had worked to smear the Trump campaign in 2016 and after the election, “led an effort to link the Republican campaign to the Russian government.”

Both Ciaramella and Misko were accused of leaking, said the article.

The secret life of Vindman

Alexander Vindman, a fourth conspirator, worked at the NSC in Ciaramella’s former position after the latter left; he leaked details of the July phone call to Ciaramella, RCI reported. (It’s disturbing to note that Vindman still works there.) Vindman also reportedly expressed open contempt for the president and characterized the phone call as “crazy,” “speculat[ing] he had ‘committed a criminal act.’”

Sen. Marsha Blackburn recently criticized Vindman for reviling America before Russian soldiers during a training exercise in his army days. His commanding officer, Army Lt. Col. Jim Hickman, reprimanded him, saying that Vindman, then a major, “was apologetic of American culture, laughed about Americans not being educated or worldly and really talked up Obama and globalism to the point of [it being] uncomfortable.”

Hickman later called him “a political activist in uniform.”

Connecting the dots

After leaving the NSC, Ciaramella was referred to attorney Andrew Bakaj, who had also worked at the CIA. Bakaj in turn, referred Ciaramella to attorney Mark Zaid, who on July 30, 2017 tweeted: “Coup has started. First of many steps. #rebellion. #impeachment will follow ultimately. #lawyers.”

That was barely a week after Trump was Inaugurated.