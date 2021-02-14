4 horrific stabbings in NYC subways in 24 hours









Update at the end

Two people were killed and two others were injured within twenty-four hours in a “horrific” series of stabbings on a New York City subway line, Brooklyn’s borough president said Saturday.

Communist Mayor de Blasio defunded the police in part and the police been a target of abuse by radicals in Black Lives Matter and Antifa.

The stabbings occurred between Friday morning and Saturday morning on the A train, according to police.

Police found a 67-year-old man suffering stab wounds at Ft. Washington station at 11:20 pm.

On Friday night, just before 11:30 p.m., police received another call at the Far Rockaway station and found a man on the train with stab wounds on his neck and body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

About two hours later, an employee of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority found an unconscious 44-year-old woman on a train suffering from multiple stab wounds, according to authorities. She died at a hospital.

Around that same time, a 43-year-old man was found on the subway station in Fort Washington with stab wounds. The man told police that he was attacked by an unknown male, said Brian McGee, chief of detectives for northern Manhattan.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he was in stable condition.

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea expressed his sympathy for the victims and said an additional 500 officers will be immediately deployed throughout the city to patrol subway stations.

Eric Adams, Brooklyn’s borough president, said the stabbings come amid a surge of other violent crimes on city subways.

One man might be responsible for 3 or even all 4 stabbings.

No one should be riding a New York City subway. The approach the communist mayor uses is a failure and criminals aren’t kept in jail when they are caught.

SUBWAY STABBINGS: The NYPD is adding 500 officers to New York City’s subway system after two people were fatally stabbed, and two others injured, on the same train line in just 24 hours. @janai has details. https://t.co/hKvakEfwWa pic.twitter.com/dcPO86AwNj — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) February 14, 2021

UPDATE

The police have arrested and charged Rigoberto Lopez for the slashing. He is a 21-year-old homeless man who confessed. He acted unprovoked. It is not known if he is here legally.

Looks like they arrested the suspect pic.twitter.com/5Co94Bpps0 — DublinMimi (@DublinMimi) February 14, 2021

