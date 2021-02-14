Temple U professor promotes BLM dismantling the ‘Zionist Project’









Temple University Professor Marc Lamont Hill is a racist anti-Semite. Hill got his start on The O’Reilly Factor and he was horrible then too. It’s a mystery as to why O’Reilly promoted this radical professor.

Hill said the goal of Black Lives Matter is to dismantle the “Zionist Project” and colonialism. He added that BLM wants to embrace [the anti-Semitic] BDS [aimed at destroying Israel’s economy].

Hill didn’t mention the following, but BLM’s agenda includes dismantling the traditional family, defunding the police, and destroying capitalism.

This is what passes for a professor at Temple.

Watch:

Temple U professor and BLM activist Marc Lamont Hill says the goal of Black Lives Matter is to “dismantle the Zionist project” and is “very explicitly embracing BDS” pic.twitter.com/V9hKAm5jby — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) February 14, 2021

Even CNN fired Anti-Semitic very far left Marc Lamont Hill after his speech at the U.N. International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People calling for a “free Palestine from the river to the sea”. That’s a reference to destroying Israel and it’s the terrorists’ rallying cry. He also called for BDS, a boycott of Israeli goods, a movement started by terrorists and he advocated for violence.

Related