4 men get light sentences after ambushing officers, seriously injuring one officer

Four men set up an ambush for police officers and began by launching a chlorine gas bomb. An officer suffered serious pulmonary damage and spent months going to doctors. The young men set off seven other incendiary devices. The four were sentenced today, The Denver Post reported. Two were given 60 days in jail and two years probation, one was given 30 days and probation while the other one was given a deferred judgment.

This was an ambush…of police officers…with dangerous bombs.

It happened on April 6, 2019.

THE STORY

The four young men blocked the road and then bombed the officers when they came to remove the road hazard.

As an officer cleared the road, he heard someone yelling obscenities at him. That’s when they threw a bottle with chlorine gas. The officer passed out and was later taken to the hospital by medics.

Then they detonated seven more incendiary devices after they knowingly and willfully injured an officer who was on the ground unconscious.

Arvada Police officers addressed the judge at the sentencing hearing, describing the impact this had on the officer, the entire department, and the community.

“These men set up an ambush for police. When the first Arvada officer arrived to clear away the road hazard, he was a fixed target for their toxic chemical bombs,” said DA Pete Weir, “These young men purchased the chemicals and plastic bottles at Walmart, mixed the bombs, and then set up their targets for ambush. The impact on the law enforcement community has been enormous.”

THE SENTENCING

Gavin Beret Dawson, DOB: 10/5/99, was sentenced to probation for two years, with 60 days in the jail’s Alternative Sentencing Program, which includes jail work release and in-home detention. He pled guilty on May 18, 2020, to Attempted Second Degree Assault of a Peace Officer – Toxic Caustic Device (F5).

Maxwell Cade McCann, DOB: 4/14/00, was sentenced to probation for two years, with 60 days in the jail’s Alternative Sentencing Program, which includes jail work release and in-home detention.

He pled guilty on May 18, 2020, to Attempted Second Degree Assault of a Peace Officer – Toxic Caustic Device (F5).

Braiden John Ulmer, DOB: 3/6/00, was sentenced to probation for two years, with 30 days in the jail’s Alternative Sentencing Program, which includes jail work release and in-home detention.

He pled guilty on May 18, 2020, to Attempted Second Degree Assault of a Peace Officer – Toxic Caustic Device (F5).

Isaac Carl Koch, DOB: 3/28/00, pled guilty on December 9, 2019, to Conspiracy to Possess and Explosive/Incendiary Device (F5) and was granted a two-year deferred judgment and sentence.

