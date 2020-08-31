“Devastated” Michelle praises the “powerful protests,” fundraises off Kenosha

“I want to encourage you all to keep using your bullhorns and your ballots to reform policies in our cities and our neighborhoods,” ~ Michelle Obama on twitter

Michelle Obama is fanning the flames of Civil War and encouraging her far-left rioters to continue on. She is also fundraising off Kenosha.

People Magazine began a dishonest article about her and Kenosha with this paragraph: Michelle Obama is sharing in the grief of the Kenosha community and many others across the country in the wake of the shootings that left Jacob Blake paralyzed and two protesters dead.

Their entire article was dishonest.

They weren’t protesters and the shooter acted in self-defense. Jacob Blake was armed and resisting arrest. He’s also accused of a number of violent crimes, including raping his wife.

This devastates Michelle Obama.

“I’m just devastated by the shootings in Kenosha,” Michelle began. “First, the seven shots from a police officer’s gun at Jacob Blake’s back as his children looked on. Then, two nights later, the bullets that killed two protestors, with a young man only 17 years old arrested and charged with homicide.”

What about Jacob Blake taking his children with him as he invaded his ex-girlfriend’s place in violation of a court order? How about his resisting arrest and arming himself in front of his children?

She wants to see continued ‘protests’ which are actually anarcho-communists rioting:

“These past few months, I’ve been thinking a lot about what our kids are seeing every day in this country — the lack of empathy, the division stoked in times of crisis, the age-old and systemic racism that’s been so prominent this summer,” Michelle continued. “Sometimes they see it on the news. Sometimes they see it from the White House Garden. And sometimes they see it in the backseat of a car.”

Like “so many,” Michelle’s “exhausted and frustrated right now”:

“It’s a weight that I know Black and Brown people all across the country are shouldering once again. And we’re often left wondering how things will get better,” she wrote. “But then I see the swift and powerful protests that have risen up around the country — from the world of sports to the folks standing up peacefully and purposefully in their own communities — and I see the glimmers of something different.”

Maybe Blake, antifa and Black Lives Matter aren’t the heroes she should extol? But there is little doubt her fundraising effort will bring in lots of cash.

I’m just devastated by the shootings in Kenosha. And I can’t stop thinking about what our kids are seeing every day—and our obligations to them going forward. To find out how you can take action, check out the @ObamaFoundation‘s resources at https://t.co/gyOVs4Nxyb. pic.twitter.com/0CWfNj2ncL — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) August 28, 2020