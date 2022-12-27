4 More Power Stations Vandalized After Domestic Terror Warnings

After a series of power station attacks and terror warnings, four more power stations in Washington State were vandalized on Christmas.

At 7:21 pm, on December 25th, 2022, dispatchers received a call of a fire at the Puget Sound Energy substation at 14320 Kapowsin Hwy E. Deputies, Firefighters, and Puget Sound Energy employees responded to the scene. The fire was extinguished, and the substation was secured. Power was knocked out for homes in Kapowsin and Graham.

The suspect(s) gained access to the fenced area and vandalized the equipment, which caused the fire. There are no suspects in custody at this time.

This is the 4th incident at a Power Substation in South Pierce County on Christmas Day. All law enforcement agencies in the county have been notified of the incidents and will be monitoring power substations in their area.

The attacks knocked out power to 14,000 utility customers in freezing weather conditions.

“It is unknown if there are any motives or if this was a coordinated attack on the power systems,” the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Earlier this month, two electrical substations were shot up in North Carolina, causing tens of thousands of customers to lose power and prompting local officials to declare a state of emergency. No one was arrested in the attacks.

Oregon and Washington substations were attacked at that time.

Before the North Carolina attacks, DHS issued a warning.

Homeland Security “National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin” issued on Nov. 30 said individuals and groups motivated by a range of ideological beliefs and personal grievances “continue to pose a persistent and lethal threat to the Homeland.”

No one has been arrested in any of the cases.

