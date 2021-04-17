4 MS-13 arrested in murder of Long Island woman









Four MS-13 gang members are accused of killing a woman and placing her body in a car in Queens, New York.

According to WLNY-TV, officers with the New York Police Department “saw the four suspects carry a large object out of a building on Foam Place and place it in the trunk of a car before driving away” just before 2 a.m. on Wednesday.

Officers discovered the body of 31-year-old Nazareth Claure in the trunk after following the suspects’ vehicle. They conducted a traffic stop in Far Rockaway. The body was wrapped in a blanket.

“Police say one of the suspects, who was also the victim’s boyfriend, strangled her,” WCBS-TV reported.

Officers arrested Allan Lopez, Jose Sarmiento, Rigel Yohairo, and Rodolfo Lopez on charges of murder. They are all members of the notorious criminal gang MS-13.

Rodolfo Lopez was charged with “concealment of a human corpse and tampering with physical evidence,” WLNY reported.

This is a terrible murder committed by dangerous gang members who are in the country illegally. Thank Obama, Biden, and his puppeteers for allowing these monsters into the country. Obama actually had them flown into Long Island suburbs when he was president.

