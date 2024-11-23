40 Armed USDA Agents Storm a Farm & Kill the Foreign Chickens

The government, 30-40 USDA agents stormed a small chicken farm. They killed the farmer’s chickens and arrested the owner. They threatened her with a 20-year prison sentence.

Every agency of government is armed and arrogantly believes they can come on people’s property and abuse them. The irony is the government is upset about foreign chickens, but if you’re a Tren de Aragua criminal, you’ll get bussed to whatever sanctuary you want to go to and be given benefits.

Jennifer Mayo, a chicken farmer in South Texas, had her life turned upside down after armed federal agents raided her home over chicken eggs.

Jennifer started with a handful of chickens and grew her business into a thriving operation featuring rare breeds like the Dong Tao.

But after bringing eggs back from Vietnam—openly and with no objections at customs—her farm was raided by 30 to 40 armed agents.

They killed her prized birds and shut down her farm.

Twenty Years in Prison?

Now, she’s facing federal charges that could result in a 20-year prison sentence. Jennifer says she’s innocent. “I believed I was following the rules. Customs let me through, and I assumed everything was fine.”

Her court-appointed attorney pressured her to take a plea deal without even giving her the discovery materials.

He sprung the deal on her the day before she was required to sign it. She has successfully withdrawn her guilty plea and is gearing up to fight her case.

The government is way too involved in the business of the common man and woman. The government is abusive and tyrannical if they can storm her personal property and kill her prized birds, pretending they are ill. This is just like the travesty of P’Nut the Squirrel and Fred the Raccoon.

Watch:

