Guess Who Started Defaming Tulsi as a Russian Asset

Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton said on October 17, 2019, that the Russians are currently “grooming” a Democrat running in the presidential primary. She said it was to have her run as a third-party candidate and champion their interests. It was a complete invention.

The comment was directed at Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard. Tulsi had been accused of being cozy with Russia in the past.

“I’m not making any predictions, but I think they’ve got their eye on somebody who is currently in the Democratic primary and are grooming her to be the third-party candidate,” Clinton said. She was speaking on a podcast with former Obama adviser David Plouffe. “She’s the favorite of the Russians.”

Hillary never mentioned Tulsi’s name, but that’s who she meant.

Wasserman Schultz made the claims on MSNBC Friday, a week ago, without providing any evidence, sparking furious responses from commentators who focused on the Florida lawmaker’s own record.

“She is considered to be, essentially, by most assessments, a Russian asset and would be the most dangerous,” Wasserman Schultz said before being cut off and asked, “Is that what you consider her?”

“Yes. There’s no question. I consider her someone who is likely a Russian asset who would be, as the DNI, responsible for managing our entire intelligence community, hold all of our most significant intelligence information and secrets, and essentially would be a direct line to our enemies,” Wasserman Schultz said.

She needs to be sued for defamation. By the way, Wasserman-Schultz is a Pakistani asset.

Wicked:

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz says that Tulsi Gabbard is a “Russian asset.” You simply should not be allowed to defame somebody like this on cable TV without consequences. pic.twitter.com/fduHdchEnr — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 15, 2024

Megyn Kelly’s interview on the Keeping It Real Podcast with Jillian Michaels was two days ago.

10 Shocking Stories the Media Buried Today #10 – Megyn Kelly exposes where the “Tulsi Gabbard is a Russian asset” hoax came from. “This was started by Hillary Clinton. She started the Tulsi [“Russian asset” hoax] because Tulsi was a rising star within Democratic politics. She… pic.twitter.com/3zIqsV3qR0 — The Vigilant Fox (@VigilantFox) November 22, 2024

Tapper Smear Campaign

If only these people cared about all the spies in the Biden-Harris administration.

CNN is running a smear campaign on Tulsi Gabbard by “breaking” a story about her being placed on a TSA watchlist — something Gabbard has talked publicly about on several occasions. Zachary Cohen: “This is unprecedented and highly unusual for someone who is tapped to lead the… pic.twitter.com/RpAd8aJShz — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 23, 2024

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email