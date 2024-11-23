Elon Musk Warns of Bankruptcy in Our Immediate Future

It doesn’t take a genius to know we are headed for bankruptcy fast, but hearing a genius say it is helpful. Of course, we will end up like all the Republics before that fell, and we can’t keep printing money.

We use 25% of our revenue to pay the interest on debt, and we haven’t paid off a dime on the debt. Our spending is far greater than our growth, and our debt is $36 trillion. The deficit spending of $3 trillion in a year will affect the necessities the government is supposed to provide. Instead, they’re providing for millions of people coming illegally, many of whom are criminals and terrorists.

This is a national security threat.

The government is bloated and wasteful. We have politicians who want money to buy votes. They have no discipline, and we keep voting them back into office as they pass trillion dollar bills that do nothing to improve the nation.

Common sense is all you need to know that this is unsustainable and must be addressed quickly.


