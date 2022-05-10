$40 Billion for Biden to “Unilaterally” Increase His “War-Making Powers”

Congressional leaders struck a deal Monday to send $39.8 billion in military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine that could be taken up by the House as soon as Tuesday, Axios reported. Instead of $33 billion, our politicians gave Zelenskyy nearly $40 billion. Nothing quite like giving a man with dementia more money to make war.

It’s billions more than Biden or Zelenskyy requested. Republicans did it because Democrats agreed to drop a key priority: separating the Ukraine aid from roughly $10 billion in funding for the coronavirus pandemic.

“Congress once again demonstrates its eagerness to constrain the unilateral war-making powers of the president, this time by giving him $7 billion more in war funding than he requested,” reporter Michael Tracey wrote on Twitter.

The concession was made after President Biden told Congress earlier in the day to separate the bills — emphasizing the urgency of passing the Ukraine package. But they gave BIDEN of all people more war-making powers without even checking with Americans in any way. They do not care what we think.

We’re talking about them jumping to the tune of a man with very limited cognitive ability.

Republicans want to tie an amendment to the bill that would prevent the administration from rescinding Title 42 at the end of the month. However, they didn’t even get that for $40 billion.

Title 42 is very important but so is giving a senile man war-making power.

There are currently two amendments being pushed on the Hill regarding Title 42, Axios reports. There’s a bipartisan bill proposed by Sens. James Lankford (R-Okla.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), as well as one introduced by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas).

Cruz’s amendment goes much further and calls for codifying the immigration ban. His amendment is likely to fail, given it has no Democratic support.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer did signal that he may hold a vote on the Title 42 amendment, CNN’s Manu Raju tweeted.

So, about the war. How do Americans feel? Rasmussen has polled prodigiously on the subject.

46% still want the US to join in any possible larger war in Europe. That is down from 49%.

42% believe the war is a stalemate.

72% of voters see the Russia-Ukraine conflict breaking out into a larger war in Europe. That is down from 80%.

Do people realize that even a cold war with China and Russia will be very costly for the United States?

There’s a giant Ukraine flag flying at the Hudson County, NJ courthouse. Bigger than the American or New Jersey flags. Wonder if they’re enforcing Ukrainian law now pic.twitter.com/uaHCULUOL2 — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) May 10, 2022

UKRAINE IS A BIG CONCERN?

Despite the administration’s best efforts, Ukraine is not large in peoples’ minds as the economy crashes. At least not according to this poll.

“Well good afternoon, everyone. Umm, I think we all agree that the most important thing going on in the world right now is the war in Ukraine.” Maybe in his world – https://t.co/C6FxUFydfV pic.twitter.com/FvXuaIDHdC — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) May 10, 2022

Related