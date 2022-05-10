82% of Likely US Voters Are Concerned About Energy Prices, 60% – Very

Rasmussen has some interesting polls posted. One that I doubt you’d find surprising. Americans are worried about gas and oil prices – as they should be – someone tell Biden and his cronies. The Biden crushing of our energy sector comes at a great cost for no good other than a pie-in-the-sky Green New Deal. New York gas is at $4.59 for regular and over $6 for diesel. Home heating has gone through the roof. The price of durable goods is skyrocketing and still, our politicians refuse to unleash energy or limit spending.

New York and California are everyone’s future if Biden and his comrades have their way.

Oil and gas are vital for our foreseeable future.

In this poll, 82% of Likely U.S. Voters are concerned about rising energy and gasoline prices, including 60% who are Very Concerned. One rarely gets that much agreement in a poll.

The poll is bad news for Joe Biden.

THE POLL

A majority of voters are concerned about rising energy costs and favor increased drilling for oil and gas, although most Democratic voters consider reducing climate change a higher priority.

A new national telephone and online survey by Rasmussen Reports and the Heartland Institute finds that 82% of Likely U.S. Voters are concerned about rising energy and gasoline prices, including 60% who are Very Concerned. Only 14% aren’t concerned about the rising price of energy. (To see survey question wording, click here.)

Sixty percent (60%) favor a law that would dramatically increase oil and gas drilling in the United States, including 47% who would Strongly Favor such a law. Thirty percent (30%) would oppose a law to increase drilling, while 11% are not sure.

Fifty-two percent (52%) of voters believe Congress and President Joe Biden should focus more on increasing oil and gas drilling to help reduce energy prices, but 34% think the policy focus should be more on limiting carbon dioxide emissions in an attempt to reduce climate change.

While 74% of Republicans and 54% of voters not affiliated with either major party believe increased oil and gas drilling should be the policy focus, 54% of Democratic voters want the president and Congress to focus more on reducing climate change.

