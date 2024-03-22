40 Killed, 100 Injured at Moscow Concert – ISIS Takes Responsibility

Update: ISIS took responsibility for the terror attack in Moscow. Russian forces are looking for the terrorists. Putin promises they will pay for this.

ISIS has claimed responsibility for an attack at a popular concert venue complex near Moscow Friday that left at least 40 dead and more than 100 wounded after assailants stormed the venue with guns and incendiary devices.

The terror group took responsibility for the attack in a short statement published by ISIS-affiliated news agency Amaq on Telegram on Friday. The group did not provide evidence to support the claim.

Original Story

Ria Novosti reported that at least 40 people were killed and over 100 others were injured in a shooting and explosion at Moscow’s Crocus City Hall. It is one of the biggest shopping and entertainment complexes in Russia. This happened on Friday evening, according to the Russian Foreign Security Service.

Russia’s foreign ministry called the shooting and explosion a “terrorist attack.”

Of those injured, at least 21 people were hospitalized, including children.

Seventy ambulances responded.

Several gunmen, possibly three in camouflage, burst into the concert hall and opened fire with automatic weapons, state news outlet RIA Novosti reported.

Attackers went in firing, killing 14 immediately, then threw a grenade or incendiary bomb, starting a fire in the hall, according to Russian state media.

An advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy denied any Ukrainian involvement in the attack in a post on X.

There will definitely be no jokes today. Condolences to the Russians. Сrocus Сity Hall in Moskow. This is a terrible crime. — Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine (parody) (@VZelenskyUA) March 22, 2024

Two pro-Ukrainian Russian military groups that recently launched a cross-border incursion into Russia have also both denied any involvement in the attack.

John Kirby, who offered condolences, said the State Department warned all Americans in Moscow to avoid large gatherings, saying “they should stay put where they are and stay plugged into the State Department for any additional updates and information.”



The U.S. Embassy in Moscow issued a warning on March 7, advising U.S. citizens to avoid large gatherings for 48 hours, saying extremists have “imminent plans” to target large-scale gatherings in Moscow.

Putin called it “outright blackmail” and an effort to intimidate and cause chaos.

Russian President Putin is due to speak this evening.

Breaking News: President Putin is due to speak, imminently after what is being described as a Major terrorist attack. With at least 40 dead and over 100 injured if this is in any way linked to Ukraine then Zelensky himself could become a legitimate target. I would not want to… pic.twitter.com/Js7EyInnCt — Jim Ferguson (@JimFergusonUK) March 22, 2024

Related