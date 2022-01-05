40% More People 18-64 Are Dying in IND But They Don’t Have COV

The head of Indianapolis-based insurance company OneAmerica said the death rate is up a stunning 40% from pre-pandemic levels among working-age people 18-64, and it’s NOT from COVID, even more stunningly.

“We are seeing, right now, the highest death rates we have seen in the history of this business – not just at OneAmerica,” the company’s CEO Scott Davison said during an online news conference this week. “The data is consistent across every player in that business,” reports The Center Square.com.

OneAmerica is a $100 billion insurance company that sells life insurance to employers in the state.

Davison said the increase in deaths represents “huge, huge numbers,” and that’s it’s not elderly people who are dying, but “primarily working-age people 18 to 64” who are the employees of companies that have group life insurance plans through OneAmerica.

They saw it in the 3rd quarter and 4th quarter.

“Just to give you an idea of how bad that is, a three-sigma or a one-in-200-year catastrophe would be 10% increase over pre-pandemic,” he said. “So 40% is just unheard of.”

NON-COVID deaths are up in “huge, huge, numbers.”

He is also seeing “uptick” in disability claims, saying at first it was short-term disability claims, and now the increase is in long-term disability claims.

The CDC lags in these numbers by 8 weeks. They’re too busy ruling the world and making WOKE videos.

Hospitals across the state of Indiana are being flooded with patients “with many different conditions,” saying “unfortunately, the average Hoosiers’ health has declined during the pandemic.”

The number of hospitalizations in the state is now higher than before the COVID-19 vaccine was introduced a year ago, and in fact, is higher than it’s been in the past five years, Dr. Lindsay Weaver, Indiana’s chief medical officer, said at a news conference with Gov. Eric Holcomb on Wednesday.

Just 8.9% of ICU beds are available at hospitals in the state, a low for the year, and lower than at any time during the pandemic. But the majority of ICU beds are not taken up by COVID-19 patients – just 37% are, while 54% of the ICU beds are being occupied by people with other illnesses or conditions.

Fauci’s an old fool who is always wrong and Biden is an imbecile. OPEN UP, LET PEOPLE LIVE, COV IS ENDEMIC, STOP CATASTROPHIZING IT. WE MUST LEARN TO LIVE WITH IT.

Related