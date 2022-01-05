Wisconsin Special Counsel Drops 70 Subpoenas in Election Audit

According to RSBN Network, Wisconsin Special Counsel Michael Gableman is issuing 70 subpoenas to Wisconsin state employees and entities, mayoral staffers, IT departments, private companies, and special interest groups who were involved in the 2020 election. Wisconsin’s election audit is obviously not complete, which is not how the mainstream is presenting the story.

As a former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice, Michael Gableman was appointed by Speaker of the Wisconsin State Assembly Robin Vos to serve as special counsel in an investigation into the 2020 election in Wisconsin.

Gableman’s investigation is currently looking into the role that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg played in the contested presidential election by donating massive amounts of money to the Center for Tech and Civic Life. It is also exploring the actions of the Wisconsin Election Commission as well as Wisconsin mayors and clerks. Not stopping there, Gableman’s investigation is also reviewing the integrity of voting systems, and various other issues in the 2020 election.

This comes after the Wisconsin election audit revealed a massive number of fraudulent votes were counted in the 2020 election by “active voters” registered for over 100 years and by inactive voters.

In Wisconsin, there are 119,283 “active voters” who have been registered for over 100 years! The number is over 500K when you add in inactive voters Third world country voter registrations! pic.twitter.com/ckhWKY7rjs — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) December 8, 2021

Here is your real problem. An extraordinarily arrogant, rich man, without much regard for his fellow countrymen, decided to influence the election on a grand scale. He wasn’t alone but his efforts were perhaps the grandest and most influential. No one person has the ethical right to pour this kind of money into swinging an election. It is believed he spent about $650 million to sway the vote in a number of questionable ways through the far-left group. He’s a soulless villain.

For example, the Zuckerboxes were unsecured and lay open to exactly the type of fraud described above.

2020 ‘Zuckerbucks’ dumped in eight states, 90% to Biden counties https://t.co/aGPIfHPlAH — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) December 20, 2021

