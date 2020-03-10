40% of audience at a South Carolina Trump rally were Democrats

According to Trump campaign spokesperson Tim Murtagh, nearly 40% of the audience at a South Carolina rally were Democrats. This was as Joe Biden was cleaning up on Super Tuesday.

Roughly 16% of attendees at a North Charleston, South Carolina rally were black people, 28% of the audience didn’t vote in 2016, and nearly 40% of them were either Democrats or Independents, the Washington Examiner reported based on campaign source data.

“We know from data gathered from rallies that a significant percentage of rally registrants and attendees have voted infrequently in federal elections, but they are motivated to come out to see President Trump,” campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh told the Examiner.

“We also know that the president’s record of accomplishment on behalf of all Americans appeals to a wide swath of voters, including men and women, in all demographics, in all regions. He also speaks to the ‘forgotten Americans’ who politicians have left behind for decades,” he added.

“It is definitely a big deal,” Trump campaign pollster John McLaughlin told the Examiner.

The President is broadening the voter base for the first time in decades.

Monday’s Washington Examiner report comes after former Vice President Joe Biden won 10 Super Tuesday races in February. South Carolina was effectively Biden’s Maginot Line or the blue wall. Maybe not!

Sanity might prevail. Many of the President’s agenda items should make Democrats happy. They are common sense issues, not conservative per se. He’s a pragmatic leader rooted in logic and common sense, not ideology.

Infrastructure, helping minorities, jobs, economy, lower taxes, peace, are all things Democrats should and used to want.

Biden is correct here, you must elect Donald Trump:

I agree Joe. We can only re-elect @realDonaldTrump in 2020! https://t.co/HOj3PEqcuC — Brad Parscale – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@parscale) March 8, 2020

THE RALLY IN QUESTION