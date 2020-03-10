Bernie’s healthcare plan bans state regulation of abortion

Communist Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders released his reproductive health care plan Saturday. It will ban state regulations of abortion. Bernie wants only central control.

The Vermont senator’s plan promises to not only codify Roe v. Wade and to undo “all the damage” that President Donald Trump has done through pro-life legislation. It will also ban Targeted Regulation of Abortion Providers (TRAP) laws.

“There has been no time in the history of this country when women, especially Black women, have had the reproductive freedom and justice that they deserve,” Sanders tweeted Saturday. “In my administration, that will finally change.”

He ignores the statistics here. More Black babies are aborted than any other race. Some reports say that instead of Blacks as 15% of the population, they would be closer to 28% if those babies were alive today.

Sanders vows to “ban state Targeted Regulation of Abortion Providers (TRAP) laws that put undue and unnecessary burdens and regulations on doctors who provide abortion services, with the goal of restricting access.”

He also promised that he will “require pre-clearance for state abortion laws” to make sure that states cannot “impose undue restrictions” on abortion providers.

He’s irate that the Louisiana state law now being heard at the Supreme Court requires abortion providers to have admitting privileges at a local hospital for the protection of the mother.

Sanders wants unfettered abortion without requirements at all.

Watch:

Two years after Roe v. Wade was decided Joe Biden said: “I don’t like the Supreme Court decision on abortion. I think it went too far. I don’t think that a woman has the sole right to say what should happen to her body.” pic.twitter.com/6fWBGKBm2H — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) March 7, 2020

Tucker says it’s not pro-choice, it’s pro-abortion:

“It is the antithesis of women’s empowerment to say that in order to buy a nice car & a nice house I have to kill my child. How did we get here? These are innocent children & women deserve far better.” – @LilaGraceRose https://t.co/zYAttcPa2Zpic.twitter.com/i09lCDOIUa — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) March 10, 2020