4,000 Illegal Aliens Crossed Our Border by 2:30 pm Today

We had about 3.7 million births in the US last year, but one reports says we’ve taken in 5 million unvetted, anonymous people worldwide in 18 months. This is changing who we are and giving Democrats their permanent electoral majority.

Education is being destroyed. It’s unsustainable.

A new report by the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) finds that one in ten students in our nation’s public schools are considered Limited English Proficient (LEP), requiring an annual expenditure of $78 billion to provide remedial English language instruction. Moreover, the surge of illegal migration instigated by Biden administration policies – including an unprecedented number of unaccompanied alien children (UACs) – is outpacing the nation’s education system’s ability to hire enough teachers qualified to meet the needs of LEP kids.

This is unsustainable. We’ve already surpassed an emergency level.

By July, FAIR reports that the total of illegal aliens crossing our borders since President Biden took office is 4.9 million, including some 900,000 “gotaways” who eluded apprehension and have since disappeared into American communities.

“Roughly the equivalent of the entire population of Ireland has illegally entered the United States in the 18 months President Biden has been in office, with many being released into American communities. In that time, the Biden administration has blamed an unprecedented surge of illegal immigration on all sorts of external factors, except their own sabotage of our nation’s immigration laws. The endless flow of illegal aliens and the incursion of lethal narcotics pouring across our border will not end until this administration demonstrates a willingness to enforce our laws,” said Dan Stein, president of FAIR.

We just remembered the anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks but we have forgotten every lesson learned. We are not securely our border and the Biden Democrats will not allow interior border enforcement.

The threat of state-sponsored radical Islamic terrorism is still a very clear and present danger, as we have been reminded in just the last few months. The stabbing of Salman Rushdie.

It’s not only radical Islam. China, Russia, and others wish us ill.

Lax immigration policies will destroy our nation. It’s an imminent security threat and it’s way past unsustainable.

Related