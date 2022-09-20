They Set Us Up for an Imminent Terrorist Attack

So far this year, 78 terrorists have been arrested at the border. That doesn’t count the smarter terrorists who sneaked into the country. It only took 19 terrorists on 9/11/01 to seriously damage our lives and economy.

CBP said there had been at least 900,000 gotaways this fiscal year. Those are the ones they know about.

Biden Democrats are doing this.

New data released by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) this week show that there were 12 individuals encountered by Border Patrol between ports of entry at the border whose names matched on the TSDB – which contains information about the identities of those who are known or “reasonably suspected” of being involved in terrorist activities.

That’s with two months to go.

This is a very serious national security threat. Some might be bomb makers.

In August alone, Border Patrol stopped a dozen people on the FBI’s Terrorist list. Watch:

Fox reporter Bill Melugin wrote on Twitter: BREAKING: CBP reports there were 12 arrests of individuals on the FBI’s terror watchlist (TSDB) at the border in August, bringing the total for FY’22 to 78 so far. That is triple the previous 5 years combined. (26) FY17 : 2 FY18: 6 FY19: 0 FY20: 3 FY21 15 FY22: 78

Meanwhile, there have so far been 342 encounters of known or suspected terrorists by CBP agents at ports of entry along the north and southern borders. Of those, 63 were at the southern border and 279 at the northern border.

The latest numbers come as CBP announced 203,598 migrant encounters at the southern border in August, an increase from the 199,976 encountered in July and lower than the 209,840 encountered in August last year.

A migrant a day is dying trying to get to the US with cartels. Many are children. Some are sold into sex slavery, never to be seen again.

BREAKING: We just saw a young boy nearly drown while trying to cross the Rio Grande into Eagle Pass, TX. A group tried swimming across, the boy in the blue shirt struggled & went under, began thrashing. Bystander in white shirt on MX side jumped in & saved his life. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/jQkBtabUD5 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 18, 2022

More video from our brand new @FoxNews night flying drone with thermal imaging from early this morning. Within just 2 hours in Eagle Pass, TX this AM, we saw 3 large groups totaling 500+ crossing illegally in three spots.

450,000+ illegal crossings in this sector so far this year pic.twitter.com/wkKeTcOBGB — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 16, 2022

