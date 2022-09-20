Don Lemon Looked Defeated After a Gotcha Question to a Royal Commentator

Don Lemon told a royal commentator that the royal family should pay reparations for colonialism. At the end, a defeated Don Lemon was left without anything to say, so he ended the interview.

Commentator Hilary Fordwich reminded Lemon that the supply chain began in Africa, and if Brits have to pay reparations, they should go back to the beginning of the supply chain. She asked, who was rounding up their own people to become slaves? Also, she noted that Britain was the first to end slavery, and many British sailors died trying to stop it.

Translating that to the US situation, Africans rounded up their own people, fought a Civil War to end it, and we were the first nation to enshrine freedom in a constitution. We’ve also been paying for decades.

Don Lemon thought he had a great gotcha question, but he’s being ridiculed online. He thought he had her on that one as if she didn’t hear that question before.

Watch:

CNN’s @DonLemon tells royal commentator Hilary Fordwich the royal family should pay reparations — immediately regrets it pic.twitter.com/LotCfBoAym — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 20, 2022

TRANSCRIPT

LEMON: “Some people want to be paid back and members of the public are wondering, ‘Why are we suffering when you are, you have all this vast wealth?’ Those are legitimate concerns,” Lemon stated.

FORDWICH: “Well I think you’re right about reparations in terms of – if people want it though, what they need to do is, you always need to go back to the beginning of the supply chain. Where was the beginning of the supply chain?” she asked.

“That was in Africa,” she continued. “Across the entire world, when slavery was taking place, which was the first nation in the world that abolished slavery?” It was “the British,” Fordwich declared, adding, “In Great Britain they abolished slavery. 2,000 naval men died on the high seas trying to stop slavery. Why? Because the African kings were rounding up their own people. They had them [in] cages, waiting in the beaches.”

She concluded, “I think you’re totally right. If reparations need to be paid, we need to go right back to the beginning of that supply chain and say, ‘Who was rounding up their own people and having them handcuffed in cages. Absolutely, that’s where they should start.”

