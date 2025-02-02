4,000 Texas National Guard Deputized to Enforce Immigration Law

CBP sources confirm that the CBP Commissioner and Texas Governor Abbott

signed an order (MOU) deputizing the Texas National Guard with immigration and arrest authority. It is effective immediately. It adds 4,000 law enforcement agents.

Ali Bradley said, “This comes after we watched as a woman crossed into Shelby Park illegally and refused to walk any further; sources tell me that soldiers waited with her for three hours until Border Patrol arrived. They had no authority to do anything other than call Texas DPS or BP.”

That’s over!

Governor Abbott will likely discuss this tonight in his State of the State Address.

The Trump administration has officially DEPUTIZED the Texas National Guard, giving them immigration enforcement and arrest power, per Ali Bradley This adds another 4,000+ personnel protecting our borders. pic.twitter.com/wHo8li5SrG — Veterans For Arizona (@VeteransforKari) February 2, 2025

