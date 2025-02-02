4,000 Texas National Guard Deputized to Enforce Immigration Law

By
M Dowling
-
0
1

CBP sources confirm that the CBP Commissioner and Texas Governor Abbott
signed an order (MOU) deputizing the Texas National Guard with immigration and arrest authority. It is  effective immediately. It adds 4,000 law enforcement agents.

Ali Bradley said, “This comes after we watched as a woman crossed into Shelby Park illegally and refused to walk any further; sources tell me that soldiers waited with her for three hours until Border Patrol arrived. They had no authority to do anything other than call Texas DPS or BP.”

That’s over!

Governor Abbott will likely discuss this tonight in his State of the State Address.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments