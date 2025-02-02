President Trump Is Redefining Our Place in the World

The New World Order

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele wants to see USAID disappear, and it looks like it might. Bukele wrote on X, “Most governments don’t want USAID funds flowing into their countries because they understand where much of that money actually ends up.

“While marketed as support for development, democracy, and human rights, the majority of these funds are funneled into opposition groups, NGOs with political agendas, and destabilizing movements,” Bukele continued.

“At best, maybe 10% of the money reaches real projects that help people in need (there are such cases), but the rest is used to fuel dissent, finance protests, and undermine administrations that refuse to align with the globalist agenda.

“Cutting this so-called aid isn’t just beneficial for the United States; it’s also a big win for the rest of the world,” Bukele concluded.

Most governments say it feeds corruption and the overturning of governments. President Bukele gets it.

The US’s Place in the World

It’s becoming more evident what the goal of this administration is. The US is dismantling its foreign control apparatuses (like USAID). If we don’t want constant wars and corruption, our foreign affairs must change.

The tariffs on alleged “allies” like Mexico, Canada, or the EU also make sense. They are now our equals, not our vassals.

The United States is surrendering its hegemony to some degree and abandoning attempts to overturn foreign administrations. It sounds like they are accepting a different role in the world on US terms.

It puts USAID in jeopardy. The US is bucking for a new world order but not the one world government envisioned by the UN and other world agencies like the World Economic Forum.

Obama said he would manage our decline, but he was a globalist and saw us as a peg in the UN wheel. Donald Trump sees us as a strong sovereign nation that is leading in a multipolar world.

The United States doesn’t need to be the American Empire or interfere in foreign governments. We are going back to creation, innovation, and manufacturing. That is what made us great.

Secretary of State Rubio

Marco Rubio stated that we’re now in a multipolar world with “multi-great powers in different parts of the planet.” He said, “The postwar global order is not just obsolete; it is now a weapon being used against us.”

We’re adapting.

President Trump and the Secretary of State Marco Rubio want to lead very differently, without using money to buy and control.

SoS Rubio is in Panama explaining that the US won’t let China control the Canal. The US wants fairness in the Canal. They are working on that and on stopping illegal immigration.

“In the realm of diplomacy, that means paying closer attention to our own hemisphere. My first international trip as Secretary of State will highlight the priorities and interests of President Trump’s vision of a pro-America region where our allies know the U.S. stands with them,” Rubio wrote in the Wall Street Journal.

“El Salvador, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Panama, and the Dominican Republic—the countries I will visit on this trip—all stand to benefit tremendously from greater cooperation with the U.S. These nations were neglected by past administrations that prioritized the global over the local and pursued policies that accelerated China’s economic development, often at our neighbors’ expense,” Rubio stated.

Foreign affairs will be defined in terms of how it helps America.

USAID.Gov:

The website is gone but will come back without DEI. Who knows what else?

USAID Lockout

The USAID officials tried to lock Elon Musk and the DOGE out. They are now on leave. Almost 100 senior USAID officials were fired this week.

USAID security chiefs attempted to block Elon Musk’s DOGE from accessing “classified” information during an inspection late Saturday night. CNN and AP They have now been put on leave until further notice. What are these people trying to hide? It’s time to play hardball with… pic.twitter.com/zttp2pLClE — Patriot Lady (@angelwoman501) February 2, 2025

What do you the readers think is happening?

