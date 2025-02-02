USAID funneled $53M to EcoHealth Alliance & Then There Was COVID

USAID funneled $53 million to EcoHealth Alliance, which then used U.S. taxpayer funds to support gain-of-function research on coronaviruses at the Wuhan lab—research that likely led to the creation of COVID-19.

When considering the CIA’s deception regarding COVID-19 origins, one must understand USAID’s long history as a CIA front organization.

With an annual budget exceeding $50 billion and activities in over 100 countries, USAID is often linked to intelligence activities. Former USAID Director John Gilligan once admitted the agency was “infiltrated from top to bottom with CIA people,” explaining that “the idea was to plant operatives in every kind of activity we had overseas: government, volunteer, religious, and so on.”

The CIA lied to the American public about COVID-19’s origins because acknowledging the truth would expose its likely role in funneling taxpayer money through USAID to finance gain-of-function research at the Wuhan lab.

CIA Hid the Fact That COVID Came from a Lab Leak

The CIA lied to the American public. They tried to pay off analysts to hide the fact that COVID likely originated from a lab leak.

A senior-level CIA officer told House committee leaders that his agency tried to pay off six analysts who found SARS-CoV-2 likely originated in a Wuhan lab if they changed their position and said the virus jumped from animals to humans, according to a letter sent Tuesday to CIA Director William Burns.

Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic Chairman Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio) and Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Mike Turner (R-Ohio) requested all documents, communications, and pay info from the CIA’s COVID Discovery Team by Sept. 26.

“According to the whistleblower, at the end of its review, six of the seven members of the Team believed the intelligence and science were sufficient to make a low confidence assessment that COVID-19 originated from a laboratory in Wuhan, China,” the House panel chairmen wrote.

Did you know that USAID, using YOUR tax dollars, funded bioweapon research, including COVID-19, that killed millions of people? https://t.co/YVwyKA7ifs — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 2, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email