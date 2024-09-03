40,000 NYC Migrant Families Just Became Homeless

New York City kicked out 40,000 migrant families because they needed the rooms. So, what will these people do? They might well resort to crime.

A lot are heading for streets with their taxpayer-funded tents. Recently, the NYPD moved the American homeless somewhere, and now there is room on the streets. It’s like a Pop-up game.

The city has spent $5 billion on housing them so far, and still, no one will send them home.

We just saw the report that 75% of assaults, robberies, domestic violence, et cetera in New York City are committed by ‘migrants,’ who the city insists on calling asylum seekers.

Zero people have benefitted from allowing this invasion.

The migrants were told [by Democrats] they’d have a great life here in the United States.

Watch: