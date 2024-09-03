Hochul’s Ex-Top Aide Indicted as a Chinese Communist Party Agent

Linda Sun, a former high-ranking aide to New York Governor Kathy Hochul, was arrested alongside her husband, Christopher Hu, on Tuesday morning following a federal raid on their Long Island home earlier this year. It was raided earlier this year.

The FBI conducted a pre-dawn raid on the $3.5 million Long Island home. Items were seized from their lavish five-bedroom home, located in a tony gated community called Stone Hill in Long Island.

Sun and her husband were Communist Party agents. They were charged as unregistered agents of a foreign government, conspiracy to defraud the U.S., wire fraud, money laundering, making false statements, and immigration fraud.

Agents for the CCP

According to an indictment later released Tuesday, Sun and Hu are accused of using their connections to New York State government officials to act as unregistered agents of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Among numerous accusations of acting under the direction of the People’s Republic of China’s officials, Sun allegedly blocked representatives of the Taiwanese government from accessing the governor’s office and worked to shape two unnamed politicians’ public statements on issues important to the CCP.

In return, the indictment alleged that Sun and her husband received business opportunities in China, travel perks, luxury gifts, and employment for a relative. They are also accused of money laundering dating back to January 2016.

Mayor Eric Adams has been to China seven times, and he is also the mayor of New York City. His top aide was arrested for potential criminal activity in Turkey, and Adams has been to Turkey several times.