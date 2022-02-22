40K Election Fraud Affidavits Delivered to Gov Kemp

Governor Kemp’s staff received 40,000 election fraud affidavits for the 2020 election in Georgia. But how can this be? It was the most secure election ever.

A local group called Georgia Patriots (led by Holly Kelser) showed up to deliver about 40,000 sworn affidavits regarding 2020 election fraud to the office of Governor Brian Kemp.

Former Newsmax reporter Emerald Robinson and the Pillow Guy Mike Lindell accompanied them as the staff showed their displeasure.

To be fair, Kemp tightened up the election laws, after the fact, and took a hit for that. On the other hand, Secretary of State Raffensperger is a villain in the election process which was flawed, with laws at the last minute and Zuckerboxes everywhere. He made a deal with Stacey Abrams of all people which heavily favored Joe Biden and other Democrat candidates.

This group seems to focus on the voting machines but I don’t know what evidence they have or don’t have.

2020 Election Integrity: Georgia – All Hail The Lizard King! – Brad Raffensperger Attempts 2022 Midterms Machine Cram Down Where ARE those 13 missing routers? 40,000 election fraud affidavits get served to angry Kemp staff in Georgia, by @EmeraldRobinson https://t.co/qS7nT8miqH — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) February 21, 2022

Robinson made note of the fact that the staff was watching CNN, but perhaps they just want to know what the enemy is saying. By itself, it means nothing. It would be nice to know why, however.

2020 Election Integrity: Georgia – All Hail The Lizard King! – Brad Raffensperger Attempts 2022 Midterms Machine Cram Down Where ARE those 13 missing routers? 40,000 election fraud affidavits get served to angry Kemp staff in Georgia, by @EmeraldRobinson https://t.co/qS7nT8miqH — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) February 21, 2022

Related