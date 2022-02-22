Trudeau’s Power Grab & an MP Who Says ‘Honk! Honk!’ Means ‘Heil Hitler’

The Canadian Parliament voted to back Trudeau’s Emergencies Act with a few claiming they were reluctant to vote for it. The ones who said they were reluctant can now play both sides of the fence. Candice Bergen stood up for democracy but not the Trudeauites.

One – not terribly bright- MP said “Honk! Honk! means “Heil Hitler.” Watch:

Candice Bergen puts up a good fight but the troglodytes in Parliament ignore her.

Candice Bergen: "I would like to ask the Prime Minister if he would be willing to lead by example and apologize to Canadians that he called racist , and misogynist, and with unacceptable views because he disagreed with them." pic.twitter.com/Q5eSHEqrXp — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) February 21, 2022

She wanted to know why Trudeau needs to continue his ’emergency’ powers:

Candice Bergen grills Trudeau over exactly what power is needed right now under the Emergencies Act that doesn't exist under current Canadian law. pic.twitter.com/xzlF4N0BSb — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) February 21, 2022

The Prime Minister's actions are not consistent with Canadians' fundamental freedoms. Conservatives say NO to this Emergencies Act. pic.twitter.com/tTfGony06O — Candice Bergen (@CandiceBergenMP) February 17, 2022

My statement on the passing of the measures under the Emergencies Act, and our Conservative motion to revoke them. pic.twitter.com/xUU1iXgJy8 — Candice Bergen (@CandiceBergenMP) February 22, 2022

I'm disturbed & saddened by what we are seeing today in Ottawa. This situation was created by the PM & his desire to divide Canadians. It’s time for MPs to return to the House tomorrow to stop the overreach by this government & restore unity, wholeness & hope back to our nation. — Candice Bergen (@CandiceBergenMP) February 18, 2022

The Castro Contingent:

The NDP's support of the Emergencies Act by the Prime Minister is shameful but not surprising. This is the same leadership that unabashedly praised and defended Fidel Castro. pic.twitter.com/SC1lBPp1aM — Candice Bergen (@CandiceBergenMP) February 19, 2022

The Livestream:

