Trudeau’s Power Grab & an MP Who Says ‘Honk! Honk!’ Means ‘Heil Hitler’

By
M Dowling
-
1

The Canadian Parliament voted to back Trudeau’s Emergencies Act with a few claiming they were reluctant to vote for it. The ones who said they were reluctant can now play both sides of the fence. Candice Bergen stood up for democracy but not the Trudeauites.

One – not terribly bright- MP said “Honk! Honk! means “Heil Hitler.” Watch:

Candice Bergen puts up a good fight but the troglodytes in Parliament ignore her.

She wanted to know why Trudeau needs to continue his ’emergency’ powers:

The Castro Contingent:

The Livestream:


  1. Gotta love Ben Gurion….Do believe Candace Bergen has as much “balls” as Golda Meir…cannot say the same about the “supposed” male parliamentarians…maybe they ‘identify’ as door knobs…

