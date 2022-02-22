America Last RINOS Are Holding a Counter Summit to CPAC

For those of you who love RINOS and Never Trumpers, Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger will be a headliner and a keynote respectively at the “Principles First: The Summit,” which will be held on February 26-27 at the D.C. National Press Club.

They’re trying to compete with CPAC. They truly are out of touch.

“Cheney will speak to the summit remotely on February 26, and Kinzinger will deliver a closing keynote speech on February 27, according to the schedule. Former Virginia Republican Congressman Denver Riggleman, who is a senior staffer on the select committee, is also scheduled to speak,” CBS News reports.

Republican attorney Heath Mayo, the founder of Principles First for America, the summit hosts, confirmed the schedule to CBS and said the event will “certainly be counterprogramming of CPAC.”

“We want to come together in a visual show of support for people who have taken stands for ideas when it hasn’t been comfortable,” Mayo said. “You don’t see those folks, yet, in rooms that are energized. But I think the energy is there. We’ll see how many folks show up.”

Mayo added, “I believe there is a lane here for 2024. The party is completely stuck in a rut talking about if the last election is legitimate and if Liz Cheney, [Maryland Governor Larry] Hogan, or someone else is compelling and wants to run, I think a lot of people would listen.”

People like Mitch McConnell, Mitt Romney, and other RINOs are working hard to counter all America First candidates, and now we have an anti-CPAC where all of us peasants go for support.

Fake whistleblower Alexander Vindman and fake racist victim Capitol Police Office Harry Dunn are also speaking.

Lots of luck with all that energy guys. Too bad you don’t have the peasants you look down on with you. There are more of us.

