42% of Oregon voters want police to use more force & they don’t like Wheeler

DHM Research conducted a poll of voters in Oregon between September 3 to 8, 2020 with fascinating results. The ongoing ‘protests’ are the biggest concern.

42% of respondents felt the police should use more force; another 18% felt the force currently used was fine with them. A majority of voters know the protests are actually riots.

A lot of Oregon voters are sane.

THE YOUTH ARE THE PROBLEM

66% of Oregonians disapproved of the protests. “Voters ages 18-29 are the only group to approve of the protests, with 62% saying that they approve compared to 33% who disapprove,” DHM Research pointed out.

Only 10% of respondents approved of Oregon Democratic Governor Kate Brown’s response to the protests. Only 8% of respondents approved of leftist Democrat Portland mayor Ted Wheeler’s response. 46% of Oregon voters approved of the Portland police response to the ongoing protests and 45% disapproved.

THEY KNOW THE PROTESTS ARE RIOTS

Leftists and rioters in Portland have bashed the police day and night with help from local officials, but it hasn’t seemed to affect the opinions of a large portion of the population.

DHM Research stated, “At the end of the survey, voters were asked what word is a more accurate description of the events in Portland: 55% said riot and 37% said protest.”

ANOTHER SURVEY SAYS PEOPLE DON’T LIKE WHEELER

Two days before the poll, a survey of 435 Portland voters was published. It found that Wheeler had an unfavorable rating of 63%, three-quarters said they supported Black Lives Matter, and close to 70% said they support the Portland ‘protests,’

Mayor Ted Wheeler is generally obtuse. He blames the federal officers for bringing violence to the streets in the summer.

You really have to be dumb to believe that. The rioters were violent before any federal police showed up.

To make things worse and to help protesters apparently, the mayor banned the use of facial recognition by local police. He is also banning teargas.

DISARMING THE POLICE

Police are deeply concerned that every weapon to fight crime is taken away. One has to wonder how long they will keep their guns.

“Its decision to prevent both local government and businesses from employing the technology appears to be the most sweeping ban yet by an individual city,” CNN reported.

The new rule prevents “private entities in places of public accommodation” in Portland from using facial recognition technology, too. They are referring to businesses that serve the general public.

It does not prevent individuals from setting up facial-recognition technology at home. They can have a Google Nest camera that can spot familiar faces. And they can have gadgets that use facial-recognition software for authenticating users, like Apple’s Face ID feature for unlocking an iPhone.

How nice of the authoritarians to allow that.

Mayor Wheeler stated, “Technology exists to make our lives easier, not for public and private entities to use as a weapon against the very citizens they serve and accommodate.”

Police don’t go after citizens, they go after people breaking the law. That appears to be a concept Wheeler can’t grasp.

Wheeler doesn’t believe in enforcing the law and has taken away every tool the police need to fight the insurrectionists.