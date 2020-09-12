Lawsuit cites very serious allegations against Judge Napolitano, a Trump hater

Fox News’s so-called constitutional expert Judge Napolitano is facing very serious allegations in a new lawsuit.

A new lawsuit was just filed in a New Jersey court, that states Judge Napolitano sexually assaulted a young man at his home back in the 1980s.

As an aside, Judge Napolitano is a Trump hater and twists the facts of the law to attack the President on a regular basis.

THE ALLEGATION

According to the lawsuit, 20-year-old Charles Corbishley was facing arson charges. His attorney said he was friends with Judge Napolitano and he could fix the case for him.

The attorney directed the young man to “shovel snow” at the judge’s house, where a sexual assault allegedly occurred.

Judge Napolitano has never been married, never dated, and had a long time friendship with a man named James Conley Sheil.

According to the NY Daily News, Charles Corbishley alleges that Napolitano attacked him at a Hackensack, N.J. home.

Corbishley seeks $10 million under the New Jersey Child Victims Act.

“You know, you could be going away for a long time,” Napolitano allegedly told Corbishely, who was 20 years old at the time, according to the lawsuit. Napolitano, who was wearing a trench coat, then told Corbishley to “be a good boy” and forced him to “perform fellatio on the Honorable Andrew Napolitano, the presiding Justice on his criminal case,” the suit states.

“At this moment, Plaintiff was paralyzed with fear. He wanted desperately to stop Defendant Napolitano’s sexual assault, but he was terrified about what Judge Napolitano would do to him if he resisted or fought back,” the lawsuit continues.

After the encounter, Napolitano sentenced Corbishley to probation and community service — no jail time. The suit notes that Corbishley’s co-defendant in the arson case was sentenced to several years in prison.

Corbishley later violated his probation but Napolitano treated him with unusual leniency, granting a motion to vacate the probation in its entirety in 1992, the suit said.