44 House and Senate Republicans Who Voted for Extreme Refugee Welfare

Failures like the following are hurting Republicans. A total of 44 congressional Republicans, 20 in the Senate and 24 in the House, voted for billions in welfare. The refugee welfare numbers more than quadrupled under Democrats with Biden as president. Many of the recipients are unvetted.

Just the News reports that U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., introduced the End Welfare for Non-Citizens Act on Friday afternoon. Paul argued that the U.S. shouldn’t be “the world’s sugar daddy.”

“Many refugees are good people; frankly, some of the best Americans just got here, but our welcome mat should not be a welfare check. Anyone who sponsors immigrants or refugees should be responsible for their welfare,” the senator argued before the vote.

The benefits skyrocketed under Joe Biden’s Refugee and Entrant Assistant programs. It was less than $2 billion when President Trump left office in his first term. President Biden’s administration got it up to $9 billion in four years.

Now, for example, we have 80% of Somalis in Michigan on benefits. The senators know that many of the refugees were unvetted. We haven’t a clue who they are or why they are here. If they came for the benefits, they are hugely successful.

President Trump is right — too many legal immigrants are nothing more than leeches ripping off the American taxpayer. That’s why we need to pass my “No Welfare for Noncitizens” Act, HR 6854, to cut off the free stuff for foreigners. If you want free stuff, GO HOME. pic.twitter.com/lXqmoXa88K — Congressman Randy Fine (@RepFine) January 4, 2026

As previously reported by The Center Square, the benefits refugees are eligible to receive include:

Supplemental Security Income (SSI), Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP),

Women, Infants, and Children (WIC),

Affordable Care Act health plans and subsidies, full-scope Medicaid,

Federal student aid and Pell grants,

REAL ID,

Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act services,

Refugee resettlement programs through the Office of Refugee Resettlement and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), according to the National Immigration Law Center.

For those who didn’t qualify for SSI or TANF:

Refugees were eligible for up to 12 months of Refugee Cash Assistance (RCA) through the ORR.

Many refugees qualified for employment assistance through Refugee Support Services, which included: childcare, transportation, “employability services,” job training and preparation, job search assistance, placement and retention, English language training, translation and interpreter services, and case management, according to the Administration for Children and Families Office of Refugee Resettlement.

Some clients may be eligible for specialized programs such as health services, technical assistance for small business start-up,s and financial savings.”

Many refugees also qualified for “immigration-related legal assistance” to assist them “on their pathway to obtaining a permanent status.”

Lawmakers significantly increased appropriations for the Refugee and Entrant Assistance programs—housed in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services—which provide benefits to eligible refugees.

We have $38 trillion in debt, and our country is in dire straits financially. Yet 20 Republican Senators and 24 House Republicans won’t respond to the crisis heading our way.

President Trump isn’t getting enough help from Congress, and they will lose elections. I don’t think they care. They care about themselves. I believe some surrendered to the Left.

