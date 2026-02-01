GOP Candidate in Large, Deep-Red County Loses Big

A radical Democrat has secured a significant victory in a Texas state Senate special election, flipping a district that Donald Trump carried by 17 points in 2024.

Taylor Rehmet, a labor union leader and veteran, comfortably defeated Republican Leigh Wambsganss, a conservative activist, in the Fort Worth-area district on Saturday. She had sounded the alarm about Soros spending and the candidate hiding his radical policies.

My Democrat opponent has spent a lot of money hiding his extreme liberal positions and donations — he is NO moderate — and he’s being HEAVILY funded by a Soros-connected PAC. Now is the time to fight back and keep SD9 RED. We MUST get out and vote TODAY, January 31, to protect… pic.twitter.com/5EGoCANUWl — Leigh Wambsganss (@LeighForTexas) January 31, 2026

It’s the third-largest county in Texas.

The Radical Leftist Won Big

With nearly all votes tallied, Rehmet established a lead of more than 14 percentage points. Addressing his supporters, he declared, “This win goes to everyday working people.”

The radical Democrat ran on faux “affordability.”

President Trump only endorsed his opponent on the Friday before the election.

The seat became vacant following the resignation of four-term Republican incumbent Kelly Hancock, who moved to a statewide office.

Hancock had consistently won re-election, and the district has been a Republican stronghold for decades.

While Trump won Tarrant County by five points in 2024, the district itself is considered even more conservative. However, Democratic President Joe Biden narrowly carried the county in 2020.

One must wonder if the illegals are voting.

Taylor Rehmet (D) won Texas’ 9th State Senate district election by roughly 15,000 votes. Tarrant County had 66,000 voters unable to verify eligibility. Tarrant County Elections stated, “We do not have a way to track voting activity,” which violates federal and state voting… pic.twitter.com/alzAyfU0XG — Shiloh Marx (@Shilohmarx) February 1, 2026

However, Rehmet garnered substantial backing from national organizations, including the DNC and VoteVets, a far-left veterans’ group that reportedly spent $500,000 on advertising.

Democratic candidates have also triumphed in special elections in Kentucky and Iowa. Even a narrow Republican victory in a Tennessee special election for a US House seat offered Democrats hope for the upcoming autumn midterms.

It looks like a lot of Republicans might be anxious to become communists?