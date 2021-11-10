















$450K to Illegals Should Mean Millions for Americans Biden Abandoned in Afghanistan.

Biden and his cabal of “America Last” Democrats are hoping to use $450,000 of our hard-earned tax dollars to pay off illegal immigrants who crashed our Southern Border.

That raises a very relative question. If illegals can get that kind of dough for breaking into our country, what will be due to Americans who were thoughtlessly, callously abandoned by Joe Biden in Afghanistan?

If you’re negotiating on behalf of those left behind you’re likely to consider the following:

Brandon’s very public promise he would leave no Americans behind. The catastrophic crap show that followed. Tens of thousands of unvetted Afghans being flown out ahead of our own people. Joey’s administration still can’t give specifics on how many of our fellow countrymen and women are languishing amongst soulless terrorists.

If a family of uninvited lawbreakers can get up to $1 million dollars, Americans involuntarily separated, not only from their own families but from their own country, should get a whole lot more.

Let’s get them all home and find out!

