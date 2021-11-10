Popular Newsmax Reporter Permanently Suspended from Twitter & Not on Air Right Now

















Popular Newsmax White House correspondent Emerald Robinson has been permanently suspended from Twitter for repeatedly violating the platform’s policy against spreading COVID-19 misinformation, a Twitter spokesperson confirmed to The Hill on Tuesday.

It was her fifth violation.

It came after a temporary seven-day suspension for claiming COV vaccines contain a tracking substance. She said it’s a bioluminescent marker called LUCIFERASE*.

“Read the last book of the New Testament to see how this ends,” she said.

Twitter removed it.

Newsmax took her off air while they review the posts. She is still working at the network, according to a statement to The Hill last week.

Chief Content Officer and Executive Vice President of the outlet, Elliot Jacobson, also issued a statement confirming that the outlet has not seen any evidence to suggest “LUCIFERASE or LUCIFERIN are present in any vaccines or that they are used as any sort [of] bioluminescent marker,” and noted that the network is “a strong proponent that COVID-19 vaccines are overarchingly safe and effective.”

Robinson went to Substack after the suspension.

“As most of my followers on social media and Substack must know by now, I have spent a considerable amount of time the last two years trying to discover the actual ingredients of the new COVID vaccines. The reason is simple: Big Pharma has gone to considerable trouble to hide them,” she wrote.

“Do the Big Pharma companies want to submit the vaccines to independent analysis? They do not! Do the Big Pharma companies want to disclose all the ingredients? They do not! Do the Big Pharma companies have any liability for lying to the public about the proprietary ingredients in their vaccines? They do not,” Robinson continued.

The former correspondent then went on to reiterate her claim that vaccines contain LUCIFERASE, an enzyme that can produce bioluminescence.

“Under the cover of vaccinating people, we are really preparing to tag and track people. The once free nations of the West are testing a new authoritarian system of total control under the guise of public health,” she wrote.

“The Great Reset is being implemented with the lie that it’s all about ‘protecting your health.’ Our military and intelligence agencies are not confronting China—they’re copying China. A totalitarian nightmare is being imported into free countries through surveillance technologies.

“You don’t have to be a Christian to understand that such technology will be used to build a global surveillance state,” Robinson wrote.

She has shared posts on Substack about LUCIFERASE.

~~~

*Luciferase is a generic term for the class of oxidative enzymes that produce bioluminescence, and is usually distinguished from a photoprotein. The name was first used by Raphaël Dubois who invented the words luciferin and luciferase, for the substrate and enzyme, respectively.

Luciferase has nothing to do with Lucifer and is a scientific term. Luciferase was used during the development of the vaccine but it is not one of the ingredients in the vaccine, according to Reuters.

Reuters, which no one on the Right trusts due to their bias, wrote: “The novel coronavirus vaccine manufactured by Moderna does not contain luciferin, an organic compound involved in bioluminescence, or the enzyme luciferase, contrary to claims on social media. While luciferase was involved in some COVID-19 research in the summer of 2020, none of the available vaccines contain either ingredient.”

The problem with the media becoming corrupt leftist activists is that when they do tell the truth, no one will believe them.

Here’s a list of ingredients in Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine: messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA), lipids (SM-102, polyethylene glycol [PEG] 2000 dimyristoyl glycerol [DMG], cholesterol, and 1,2-distearoyl-sn-glycero-3-phosphocholine [DSPC]), tromethamine, tromethamine hydrochloride, acetic acid, sodium acetate trihydrate, and sucrose.”

