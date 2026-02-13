Sec. Zeldin “Struck a Dagger Through the Heart” of the Green New Scam

Secretary Zeldin said, in March, that he will drive “a dagger through the heart of climate-change religion.” He signaled then that the EPA would consider revising its endangerment finding, a 2009 legal decision that finds greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide and methane are warming the Earth and that this warming poses a threat to public health and welfare.

The Obama and Biden administrations have used the finding to bypass Congress to advance their anti-fossil fuel agenda.

“All of the climate protection rules, the rules to cut greenhouse gases from cars, trucks, power plants, from the oil and gas industry — all those rules are grounded in the finding,” said David Doniger, the senior strategist and attorney for the Natural Resources Defense Council’s climate and energy department.

One study by hand-selected scientists is why we’ve had to go through this climate scam, wasting money and restricting our lives unnecessarily.

It was a weapon. Obama weaponized science.

It’s Finally Over

On Thursday, the Trump administration finalized rules repealing the EPA’s endangerment finding. The sketchy 2009 rule claimed six greenhouse gases threaten human health under the Clean Air Act.

How they got away with calling CO₂ a poisonous gas is amazing. We’ve grown stupid over the years.

“We are officially terminating the so-called endangerment finding,” Trump announced, calling the policy exactly what it was: “disastrous.”

It led to the catastrophic environmental rules that have decimated economies throughout the West.

It’s over until Democrats get back in.

The 2009 Democrat supermajority didn’t want to pass an unconstitutional law. Instead, they granted the EPA extraordinary authority, bypassing Congress. Democrats have always been the real threat to democracy.

Remember how Obama said he envied China for not having a messy government with a Congress?