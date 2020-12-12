4th FBI investigation into Hunter Biden opens up

A fourth investigation into the Biden family has launched. It originated from information sent by Rudy Giuliani to Bill Barr. None of these probes may amount to anything because the Bidens did nothing wrong, or it will be covered up. We imagine Joe would pardon them.

Hunter Biden is the one who revealed the first investigation. Rudy Giuliani provided the information for the fourth.’

Hunter Biden was involved in ongoing suspicious multimillion-dollar foreign bank transfers before the Justice Department opened a criminal investigation in 2018 into whether he dodged federal taxes.

Senate Republicans laid out his network of shady beneficiaries, including oligarchs in Moscow and Ukraine and a tycoon linked to the Chinese Communist Party in Beijing, from 2014 to 2017.

Their Sept. 18 report was based on suspicious activity reports filed with the Treasury Department’s financial crimes enforcement network. Lending institutions contact the agency when they suspect money laundering and/or tax evasion.

Tony Bobulinski, a former Hunter Biden business partner, turned whistleblower, spent hours with FBI agents in October. He publicly authenticated messages found in Hunter Biden’s discarded laptop computer at a Wilmington, Delaware, repair shop in 2019 and retrieved by the FBI.

One memo showed Mr. Biden demanding $10 million a year from a Chinese billionaire to “make introductions alone.” Another message talked of cutting in Joseph R. Biden for a 10% share in a multimillion-dollar China deal.

Over the years, Burisma sent more than $4 million to a Hunter Biden partnership and him directly. His business partner, Devon Archer, who also sat on the board, has been convicted of fraud and is awaiting sentencing.

Burisma sent $1.4 million to Hunter Biden directly, half of that coming after Archer was arrested.

TIED TO A CCP BUSINESSMAN ACCUSED OF CRIMINALITY

Hunter Biden’s close business ties with Chinese billionaire Ye Jianming began in 2011 when his father was vice president. Mr. Biden flew with the vice president on Air Force 2 to China in 2013.

Mr. Ye controlled CEFC China Energy Co., which wired $5 million to Hudson West LLC, jointly owned by Mr. Biden and Chinese investors. The next year, another $1 million arrived at Hudson West. Mr. Biden sent 20 wire transfers to his uncle James Biden totaling $1.3 million for consulting services.

James Biden’s wife refused to cooperate with the bank when it made inquiries, and the account was closed.

Mr. Ye was accused of corruption by the communist regime in 2018 and had been missing since.

“Hunter Biden has extensive connections to Chinese businesses and Chinese foreign nationals that are linked to the Communist government,” the Senate report said. “Those contacts bore financial fruit when his father was vice president and after he left office.”

Andrew Weissmann, who ran the Mueller investigation into Donald Trump, mocked the probe into the Bidens. That doesn’t bode well. If he thinks it’s not worth pursuing, it probably won’t be pursued.

