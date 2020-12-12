Biden quietly hires Big Tech staff for his transition team

Joe Biden hired three Facebook and one Google employee to his transition team. Big Tech will be in a position of power in the Biden administration, and Biden will have the power to silence opposition through Big Tech. He was secretive about it.

It’s our tax dollars at work.

Biden’s setting the stage for a fairly inappropriate relationship with Big Tech, and he’s doing it in plain sight.

They were placed in DHS, Intelligence, State, and the Small Business Administration. They’re all globalists.

Biden transition is quietly putting Google and Facebook employees into its transition landing teams. pic.twitter.com/UI2QZKTcz6 — Matt Stoller (@matthewstoller) December 11, 2020