Thousands of foreign children as young as 7 months old turning up at the border

Joe Biden has promised open borders policies, and, as a result, the would-be illegal aliens are piling up at the gates in anticipation. President Trump stopped the flow with his ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy and other efforts, but Biden promised to re-open the borders and end all the policies.

Most concerning is the number of young children making the treacherous journey. Parents use them — sending them alone or with cartels — so they can later come to the United States. Sometimes the cartels just buy or steal the children so individuals can pretend they are entering as a family. Remember, Democrats say families can’t be separated.

USA Today reports that the number of unaccompanied migrant children arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border has nearly doubled in recent weeks. Smugglers are using riskier tactics to get them across, a top U.S. Border Patrol official says.

Agents are apprehending an average of 153 young migrants a day at the border since October. That is up from about 80 a day earlier this year, Deputy Chief Raul Ortiz, Border Patrol’s second in command, said in an interview with USA TODAY.

In all, Border Patrol agents apprehended 4,764 unaccompanied minors in October, up from 741 in April – a more than 540% jump, according to court filings by U.S. Customs and Border Protection. They oversee the Border Patrol. In a six-day span in November, border agents apprehended 997 unaccompanied minors – more than in the entire month of April.

Most worrying are the large numbers of those considered “tender age” – 12 and younger and sometimes as little as 7 months old, he said.

In October, agents rescued two Honduran siblings – a 13-year-old boy and a 9-year-old girl – from an island in the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass, Texas. On Monday, 10 migrants under 14 were stopped by border agents in South Texas, Ortiz said.

“By itself, those numbers are a little alarming,” he said. “What is concerning is this tender-age population.”

The people who use these children don’t care about the children. That is the kind of people they are.

Biden wants open borders because these illegal immigrants are needy and Democrats will offer freebies. The immigrants will be Democrats for life.