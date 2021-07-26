FBI helped plan, fund, and execute the Whitmer plot

















The FBI often attempts to proactively identify criminal activity in its infancy or even as it’s barely a thought. It raises unique concerns, and cases are often lost on the approach. The FBI has gotten to the point where they sometimes plan, execute, and fund plots to ensnare their target.

Entrapment occurs when government authorities induce persons to commit a crime they were not predisposed to commit.

It comes down to how coercive and persuasive the agents were. Revolver News exposed five FBI cases that were egregious entrapment issues, but there are more than five. One of them might be the Whitmer kidnapping case.

Militias and others were unhappy with Whitmer’s totalitarian mandates during the pandemic. That led to the plot.

As an aside, thanks to the legislature, the petty despot Whitmer has lost her powers. She can’t mandate and punish protesters like Hitler any longer.

Back to the FBI and entrapment

The men who are accused of attempting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) are saying the FBI set them up, according to court filings, evidence, and dozens of interviews seen by BuzzFeed News.

There were at least 12 FBI informants involved in the investigation into the group for months while they were allegedly planning to kidnap the governor.

The FBI’s involvement was much bigger than previously known, as the agency was involved when the plot began and had informants allegedly encouraging the group to further its plans, BuzzFeed News reported.

An Iraq War veteran informant rose to second in command of the group and paid for travel for members of the kidnapping plot to meet together. He also told members to work together and helped the person in charge advance the plan.

That’s a lot of help. They were involved in planning, funding, and execution.

One defendant claimed they were entrapped and others are expected to make the same claim.

VERY SUSPECT

One of the FBI agents leading the Whitmer plot investigation became violent after taking his wife to a “swinger’s party” in Michigan and was subsequently arrested. He smashed her head into a nightstand and then tried to strangle her.

The defendants were fairly hapless, down-on-their-luck, at least one was homeless. They could easily have been dupes.

Mainstream media is starting to report it, but it was Revolver News and American Greatness editor Julie Kelly who first launched their probe, discovering the many paid informants and agents involved in the Whitmer case and the Capitol breach of 1-6.

Related















