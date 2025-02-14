Another Judge Bans Trump’s EO on Birthright Citizenship

Obama-appointed Judge Sorokin became the 4th judge to ban President Trump’s Executive Order on Birthright Citizenship.

In a 31-page ruling, U.S. District Judge Leo Sorokin stated that two lawsuits are likely to succeed on the merits of their claims that implementing the order would cause irreparable harm.

Irreparable harm to not allow people coming illegally to exploit our laws?

The 14th Amendment

The plaintiffs have argued that the order violates the Citizenship Clause of the 14th Amendment.

“The record before the court establishes that children born without a recognized or lawful status face barriers to accessing critical health care, among other services, along with the threat of removal to countries they have never lived in and possible family separation. That is irreparable harm,” Sorokin stated.

However, nothing in the clause addresses birthright citizenship given to people coming illegally and on tourist visas. El Chapo’s wife had her twins in the US so they would be citizens. The Civil War Amendments were exclusively about slavery. No one fought for anchor babies.

The Left wants us to believe the Civil War Amendments have nothing to do with slavery.

The Supreme Court must review this case.

Democrats’ One-Sided Justice

Then-President Biden openly defied Supreme Court rulings. He bragged about it, especially about college loan forgiveness. The Court told him more than once that he did not have the authority to do it. His response was defiance. “The Supreme Court blocked it,” he said, “but that didn’t stop me.”

Only the federal government could control the borders when Barack Obama was president. Arizona was not allowed to control the flood on its border. The decision was overturned long after the news cycle. At the time, Democrats discovered the supremacy clause and said Nazis controlled Arizona.

His DACA was also illegal.

Now, we have insignificant judges writing laws from the bench, telling the President what to do, and the supremacy clause is no longer mentioned.

Does the Constitution give judges’ decisions supremacy over the President? I don’t think so. The judiciary should resolve disputes, not write laws.

The guardians of democracy, the Democrat Party, ignore the election and the overwhelming vote for President Trump.

Where is Congress in righting the lunacy of birthright citizenship? They need to pass a law. Executive Orders are written in sand. We need them written in concrete, and we will still have a problem.

